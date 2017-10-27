Bibb deputy injured in car wreck while responding to accident

A Bibb County deputy was injured Friday on Interstate 75 near Sardis Church Road.

His vehicle was hit as he traveled southbound on the highway when he was responding to a wreck, according to Bibb County sheriff's Sgt. Linda Howard.

The deputy was attempting to turn around on the highway when his patrol vehicle was struck by another car, Howard said.

The deputy was taken to the hospital. The condition of the driver was not given.

We will have more later on this developing story.

© 2017 WMAZ-TV