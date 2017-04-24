Bibb deputy wrangles alligator outside of Central City Park

A Bibb County Animal Welfare officer confronts a gator at Central City Park in Macon on Monday morning.

A Bibb deputy helped ‘arrest’ an alligator near the ball fields at Central City Park Monday morning.

Deputy Clay Williams says the Bibb Sheriff’s Office took a call from a Bibb Parks and Recreation employee about the gator.

He helped Macon-Bibb Animal Welfare capture the 4-foot-long gator with a catch pole and he was released in a nearby landfill.

“The alligator was taken into custody without incident. No charges,” said Williams.

Williams says he thinks the gator came from a swamp behind the park and no one was injured.





