WMAZ
Bibb Fire Department fighting fire on Irving Avenue

Brian Garcia, WMAZ 8:44 PM. EST February 14, 2018

The Bibb County Fire Department is fighting a fire on Irving Avenue in Macon. That's according to Fire Chief Marvin Riggins. 

We have a crew on the way and will update this story with more information when we have it. 

