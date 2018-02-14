Close Bibb Fire Department fighting fire on Irving Avenue Brian Garcia, WMAZ 8:44 PM. EST February 14, 2018 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST The Bibb County Fire Department is fighting a fire on Irving Avenue in Macon. That's according to Fire Chief Marvin Riggins. We have a crew on the way and will update this story with more information when we have it. © 2018 WMAZ-TV CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment More Stories Sheriff: 17 dead in Florida high school shooting Feb 14, 2018, 3:04 p.m. New work on C-130s coming to Robins AFB Feb 14, 2018, 11:29 a.m. Unemployment rate decreasing in parts of Central Georgia Feb 14, 2018, 6:42 p.m.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs