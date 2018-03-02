Bibb focuses on improving literacy as kids celebrate Dr. Seuss

Guest reader speaks to kindergarten students

Kids across Central Georgia and the country celebrated reading and Dr. Seuss on Friday.

In honor of Dr. Seuss' birthday, Bibb schools took part in Read Across America.

Guest readers were rhyming while the kids were chiming.

And while the day is meant to be festive and fun, its purpose is to get something done.

1st grade teacher Crystal Walker says it shows the kids a new perspective.

“It helps them to see that it's important to everyone, not just their teachers that they see every day. So, when they see a celebrity to them come and read to them, then they know reading's important and they need to strive for that also,” Walker said.

While the process lays a literacy seed, the kids still have their favorites to read.

“Because he makes up words that don't even make sense some times!” Raleigh Greene said about her favorite, Cat in the Hat.

Greene is a kindergarten student at Alexander II Magnet.

But the day is just a part of the puzzle.

Since 2015, the District says they've made a conscious effort to teach all their teachers about the importance of literacy education.

Assistant Superintendent Tanzy Kilcrease says it makes a widespread difference.

“A child has to read and write in every class, whether it be ELA, whether it be in science, social studies, even in math because there's problem solving in math. And so, literacy is so important across the curriculum,” Kilcrease said.

It appears to be working, since 2015 3rd and 5th grade reading milestone scores have improved 27 and 41 points respectively.

Kilcrease says since 2015 they've sent their elementary teachers to reading and writing education workshops, no matter what they teach.

They also provide incentive programs for the kids to read and improve their reading level.

And while the district says there's work to be done, who said they can't have any fun?

