Bibb grand jury says county should replace jail

A grand jury says Bibb County should tear down their current jail and build a new one.

That's according to a grand jury report filed earlier this month, after members toured the jail on Oglethorpe Street.

They said the jail is overcrowded and parts of it are old and outdated.

In one section built in the late 1970s, the grand jury said they found poor lighting, ventilation, and mold.

The Bibb jail was expanded 10 years ago and quickly hit capacity again.

The report says Bibb County officials should start planning immediately to replace the jail as the process would take years.

Tuesday afternoon Sheriff David Davis plans to discuss the report and give the media a tour of the jail.

