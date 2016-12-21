Bibb Industrial Authority will recruit new industries

(Photo: Shaw, Mary Grace)

The Industrial Authority will soon be in charge of recruiting industries to come to Macon- Bibb County. Right now, the Macon Economic Development Commission handles that.

Mayor Robert Reichert says this will help the industrial authority focus on bringing more economic development to the area. Reichert says as more jobs come, it will entice more young people to start their careers in Macon.

Chairman of the Chamber of Commerce Board, George Greer, says this change will expand on the progress Macon has already made.

“The millennials look at a sense of place and one of things Newtown and the others have been working on is developing a sense of place here. That reflects our musical heritage, the assets that we have our history and our core downtown. A lot of downtowns don’t have our architecture our infrastructure that we have, and it’s really a key asset to us,” says Greer.



Greer says some of the target industries are aviation and food processing. The change is set for January 1st.

Mary Grace Shaw, 13WMAZ