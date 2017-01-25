Bibb investigators assist FBI in arresting man who allegedly abducted two teenage girls

Bibb investigators assisted the FBI Tuesday in arresting a 32-year-old Locust Grove man, according to a news release.

Steven Keith Spires is accused of abducting his 13-year-old daughter Brooklyn Smith and 16-year-old Desire Hall on January 14 in Alpharetta, triggering an Amber Alert.

Smith and Spires were found at the Liberty Inn on 4295 Pio Nono Avenue, and he was taken to the Bibb County jail where he is being held for the Alpharetta Police Department.

Smith was turned over to the FBI.

Hall was found in a hotel parking lot last week after telling authorities she had been dropped off by another man.

Both Smith and Hall were under the supervision of Georgia Department of Family and Children Services (DFACS), when they went missing from an arcade and game center earlier this month.

This isn’t the first time Smith has gone missing—and, it's not the first time that there has been a suspicion of her father's connection to her whereabouts.

On July 27, Smith, who was 12 at the time, went missing from her Gainesville, Ga., home. She was last seen with her 31-year-old father--who had a warrant out for interference with custody—and his 19-year-old girlfriend, Carmen Clay.

