Bibb investigators looking for second suspect in robbery case

September 2017 booking photo of Watts Jr.

Bibb Sheriff’s Office investigators need your help finding the second person accused of attacking and robbing a man last Friday.

According to a news release, the robbery happened around 9:30 p.m. at the S&A Grocery on Rocky Creek Road on October 27.

Investigators were told a 23-year-old man was backing his car into a parking spot when he hit a gold Mercury Marquis.

When the driver got out to speak with the driver of the Marquis, an argument began that turned into a fight. Both the woman and man in the Marquis attacked the 23-year-old and took his car keys and wallet.

The female suspect was arrested on November 3. She was identified as 28-year-old Saultavia Smith. She is charged with robbery, entering auto, battery, and cruelty to children because her toddler was in the Marquis during the robbery.

The male suspect was identified as 24-year-old Carey Darnell Watts Jr. Investigators need your helping finding Watts. He has a tattoo on the right side of his neck of the word ‘savage.’

If you know his location, call the Bibb Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500.

