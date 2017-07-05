Bibb investigators looking for two women in string of Macon storage unit burglaries

Bibb Sheriff’s investigators are asking for the public’s help in locating two women in connection to a string of storage unit burglaries.

A release from the Crime Prevention Network says multiple theft-related warrants have been issued for 45-year-old Janna Sellars and 32-year-old Ashlee Vest.

Additionally, investigators are also looking for the pair’s blue 2001 Chevy Silverado truck.

The release says the women have been seen at the Budgetel Inn on Holiday Drive and the Pine Acres Mobile Home Park on Hawkinsville Road.

Anyone with information should call Investigator Jean Lebeuf at 478-803-2560.

