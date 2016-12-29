Bibb investigators still looking for second suspect in pizza delivery shooting

Bibb County Sheriff’s Department says they are still looking for the second suspect in the Papa John’s Delivery shooting. Jacob Elijah Miller, 19, is wanted in connection with the shooting of Brooklyn Rouse that happened Monday.

According to the Sheriff’s Department, arrest warrants have been issued on Miller for criminal attempt to commit murder, armed robbery and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Miller is described by the Sheriff’s Department as a black male, 6 feet in height and weighing approximately 178 pounds. He has a tattoo of an upside down cross in the middle of his forehead and tattoos of teardrops under each eye, according to the department.

Rouse, 22, was shot in the face Monday while delivering pizza. She works for Papa John's and was found wounded on Vivian Drive in south Macon. She listed in critical, but stable condition at Medical Center Navicent Health. She was able to talk to investigators about the shooting.

Bibb deputies on Wednesday arrested Alisha Genva Wilson. She's accused of having a role in the shooting. She's in Bibb County jail without bond charged with attempted murder, armed robbery, possession of a firearm during commission of a felony and probation violation.

The sheriff’s department is asking anyone with information to call their office at 478-751-7500 and leave a message for the on-call Gang Investigator.

Mary Grace Shaw, 13WMAZ