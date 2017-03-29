Bibb judge's life changed after viral video last year

Bibb County Judge Verda Colvin talks Monday about a video she was in that went viral.

March 29, 2016 is an anniversary of sorts for Bibb County Superior Court Judge Verda Colvin.

She said Wednesday - one year later - that her life has been different since that day.

She got a reality TV show offer, a book deal, dozens of interviews with media organizations around the country and she's heavily sought for speaking engagements.

"It has been crazy, insane," Colvin said.

It started when children in the Bibb County Sheriff's Office's 'Consider the Consequence' program were gathered in her courtroom waiting for her to speak last year.

"I know what they mean when they say 'be careful what you say because you never know who's watching,'" Colvin said.

She didn't mince her words with the troubled youth in her courtroom. Her talk was emotional and stern, particularly when she unraveled a body bag telling the youth that that's where they're headed if they do not change.

Many of the children wept as Colvin talked about the hurt they're causing to their parents and families.

Not only did the children hear her message, but millions of people around the world did as well.

Unbeknownst to Colvin, a Bibb County Sheriff's deputy recorded her frank talk with the youth and it went viral and the phone in her chambers has been ringing ever since.

She was most recently a speaker a couple of weeks ago at the National PTA meeting in Arlington, Virginia. The viral video put Colvin on the radar of many groups and organizations.

"Life has been different," she said. Her phone was ringing so much that her assistant made a Facebook fan page for her so "people could communicate with me," she said.

Colvin said had the deputy asked her for permission to record her talk, she would've said no. She's glad he didn't ask.

"It was meant to happen," she said adding that she's glad that the video touched so many people and she hopes that her main audience - troubled children - hear and heed her words.

Colvin said she still participates in the sheriff's office program and she continually calls children in the program to check on them and make sure they're still in school.

While she hasn't heard from any of the children who were in her courtroom during the viral video, Colvin said she's hoping that occurs.

"I'm hoping that one of these kids people think will amount to nothing makes it big and they say I helped them," Colvin said.

As for the reality TV show offer, Colvin said she chuckled when that call came in. She declined saying that her passion is for the children and a TV show would make it about her.

"It's not about me," she said.

