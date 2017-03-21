Bibb makes a step towards removing municipal court

Bibb County made a step towards getting rid of municipal court at Tuesday night's commission meeting. In a five to four vote, commissioners approved a resolution to support a Senate bill that would get rid of the county's municipal court.

Commissioner Gary Bechtel says state legislators will vote on the local legislation Wednesday, and if approved, would become effective on July 1 of 2017. Bechtel says he voted in support of this resolution because he wants to see state court have the full responsibility of all municipal cases.

“I believe the sheriff supports that it makes it easier to make the cases, it makes it easier to collect fines forfeitures and things that come out of the cases being made, so I just think it’s a more seamless process,” says Bechtel.

Commissioner Mallory Jones was one of the four commissioners against this resolution. Jones says a few months ago, the commission agreed to let the Middle Georgia Regional Commission look into dissolving the municipal court. He says by a state legislator dropping this bill last Tuesday, it took the place of the commissioners.

“They have preempted our authority to do what the people have elected us to do, and I told them, 'Just like you wouldn't like the federal government cramming something down your throat, state of Georgia, we don’t like the state of Georgia cramming something down our throat,'” says Jones.

If approved, state court would hire a part-time job to hear the cases the municipal court currently handles.

Bowden Golf Course still run by Bibb County

Bowden Golf Course is still in the hands of Bibb County. Bibb commissioners voted on a resolution that would allow a private company to manage or lease the historic course. Commissioners decided to move the resolution to their next meeting, so it could allow them more time to look into this decision.

This will come back up at next Tuesday's commission meeting.

People speak up about Animal Welfare

At Tuesday’s meeting, people became very vocal when the Bibb Commission discussed bringing in an outside group to help with Animal Welfare. Bibb commissioners voted on a resolution that would allow the county to start looking for non-profits to assist the department at the center.

The commissioners voted to revisit the resolution at their next meeting, so they could have more information before voting.

Commissioner Mallory Jones says he wants to go out and tour the facility to figure out how to help with staffing.

“They got 5-part time people there ought to be 5 full-time people, but we need to support these people who do a really good job so totally against we don’t need to bring somebody in and try an unknown quantity an unknown identity that we know nothing about,” says Jones.

Tammy Knowland spoke at the meeting because she says the problem is not the current workers. She says it is their situation.

“They don’t have enough staff and their overworked. Then you try and get Animal Control to run adoptions and rescue. There's a fine line between animal control and rescue,” says Knowland.

The commission will also revisit this resolution at next Tuesday’s committee meeting

© 2017 WMAZ-TV