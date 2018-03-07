Bibb mayor's family purchases The Grotto, works to open it to public

Soon people will be able to visit The Grotto in Macon thanks to Mayor Robert Reichert and his family.

Reichert says his son approached him about the historic site where St. Stanislaus College, a Catholic school, once stood.

According to Historic Macon, a massive fire in 1921 burned almost all of the campus leaving just a few stone structures behind.

But Reichert says over the years, people have trespassed into the site and spray painted on the remains.

He says he is hoping by purchasing the land, his family can maintain and preserve the historic area.

“Because we don't want it damaged any further. It’s been subject to vandalism and destruction and all kinds of things in the past, so what remains there we want to keep intact and try to preserve it. But also, to have green space in the north part of the county,” said Reichert.

However, before the site can be opened, Reichert says they need to find a group to run it.

He says anyone interested should contact the Museum of Arts and Sciences. Their number is 478-477-3232.

© 2018 WMAZ-TV