Bibb raising $2.1 to train student leaders

Inside the classrooms at Sonny Carter elementary students are learning the state standards for math, reading and other core subjects but are also learning what it takes to be a leader.



“It means to be in charge of yourself, and have confidence in who you are and do what you do,” 3rd grader Marley Smith said.

She's describing the be proactive habitat of a leader. She’s also learned how to put first things first, like her homework when she gets home.



“Sometimes I ask if I can go outside, and I tell my mom that I already did my homework, and she’s happy that I did it so she lets me go,” Marley said.



Those are a couple of seven habits she’s learned through the Leader in Me program. It’s based off the book The 7 Habits of Highly Effective People.

Four elementary schools Carter, Hartley, Burdell-Hunt, and Bernd are currently using the program. They are all funded by various sources. Those include Bibb Business Education Partnership, who now want to expand the program county wide.



“We have seen a transformation of its students, the teachers, and the staff and it’s just been remarkable,” partnership co-chair Blake Sullivan said. “That gave us the confidence that this program was worthy of investment.”



Thursday morning he launched their $2.1million fundraising campaign to make that reality for all Bibb elementary and middle school students.

That'll pay for training and materials for more than 20 additional schools.

He says the lessons learned through Leader in Me teaches what they need to see in the future business leaders.



“When we give them the skills where they can go home and apply them, and be the best that they can then we can give them the opportunity to use their god given talent,” Sullivan said.

All they need now is the money to make it happen. Marley says that can’t come soon enough for her county peers, so they know how to lead too.



“It helped me when I learned all of them It helped me and I actually use them,” Marley said.

