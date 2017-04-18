Bibb school bus involved in north Macon wreck

A Bibb County school bus was involved in an accident at about 4:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Six students from the Howard complex were on board, according to Bibb schools spokeswoman Stephanie Hartley.

The bus was struck from the rear by a car at Bass and Forsyth roads.

The call came in for an accident with injuries, according to Bibb sheriff's Lt. Randy Gonzalez.

