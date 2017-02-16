Bibb school buses to get cameras to stop illegal passing

MACON - Bibb Board of Education members voted for the school district to collaborate with several partners to create a School Bus Stop Arm System. The district will enter a contract with Force Multiplier Solutions, the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, and the Bibb County Solicitor General.

The goal of the program is to keep students safe as they get on and off the buses throughout the school year. The program also aims to teach drivers about the dangers of passing stopped school buses. Several cameras will be mounted on the school bus to keep an eye on the road each time the bus makes a stop to load and unload students.

The video will be reviewed by Force Multiplier Solutions and violations will be passed to law enforcement for final review and approval. Once the violation is approved a ticket will be issued to the driver.

The entire system comes at no cost to the District.

