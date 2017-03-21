Bibb Schools gets $1.6 million fitness grant

According to the CDC, 17.1 percent of Georgia high school students are overweight. That’s the highest rate in the nation.

Bibb Schools wants to change those numbers in their students. County Physical Education teachers have a new grant to help get their students healthier.

P.E. is a favorite for many kids at Heritage Elementary, including 1st-grader Anthony Horton

“We play with the balls,” Anthony said.

Coach Levert Chaney is his teacher.

“When they come inside, we line up exercise, then we start an activity and keep them moving at all times,” Chaney said.

He’s still concerned for student when he sees them putting on weight at a young age. That’s one reason Bibb Schools applied for a P.E. grant and was awarded more than $1.6 million.

“We ranked 146 out of 159 counties in the health outcomes for our students, so there was definitely a need,” Charles Flowers said.

He oversees the grant for the district. Flowers says the money will allow P.E. teachers to receive professional development in fitness and nutrition. The district will also get new equipment for all its schools.

“Even though their young and running around right now, once they get a certain age, it stops,” Flowers said. “If we train them right now how to be active, what to eat, what to put into our body, that’s what’s going to carry them into adulthood.”

And Anthony already has an idea of things he hopes to learn in future P.E. classes.

“How your food digests, and how does it help you stay healthy,” Anthony said.

Coach Chaney will be able to answer things like that, and change those troubling statistics for his students.

“By engaging in new activities, and educating the kids on eating healthy and staying active,”Chaney said.

