Bibb schools getting new playgrounds

Recess, it’s the favorite time of day for many elementary school kids including those at Burdell-Hunt Elementary in Bibb County.

“We need recess to socialize with our friends,” 3rd grader Lofton Brumfield

He says their old jungle gym and slides weren’t cutting it.

“It was crowded, really crowded, and you couldn’t really play on the playground much because there would usually always be all those other people on there,” Lofton said.

That’s all changed.

Their school just got a new playground set, thanks to the current Educational Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax, or E-SPLOST. The district is upgrading all 23 elementary school playgrounds.

“You can climb on the green and yellow thing and it’s scary to us,” Syrenety Patterson said.

Don’t worry she likes the thrill of the new set they combined with their old. It allows two classes to comfortably be outside at the same time. According to the district this is the first time all the schools will have playgrounds.

“Children should be afforded the same opportunities in the district and this has allowed us to have that, to level the playing field, literally the playing field,” Principal Tanya Allen said.

While some schools have newer sets, they will all now have the same features. The price for each is about $80,000 depending on the school’s needs.

“All the playgrounds have benches, shade, and a playset that will accommodate two classes,” Bibb Schools Executive Director of Capital Programs Jason Daniel said.

10 new playgrounds are already done and 13 are left to be completed.

The kids at Burdell-Hunt hope their fellow students in Bibb County enjoy their playground as much as they do.

Bibb Schools plans for all new playgrounds to be completed by April of 2017.

