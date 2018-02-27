Bibb Schools hosts anti-bullying summit

Many parents across Central Georgia might know the struggles of raising a kid who gets bullied. The Bibb County School District wants to change that by hosting anti bullying summit.

Nyesha Thomas says her son struggled some with his speech problem.

“Kids began to bully him because of it, because his stutter, and it became an issue,” Thomas said. “He didn’t feel like going to school. He didn’t feel comfortable. He didn’t feel like he had protection there.”

Her son is just one of the reasons Thomas came out to the summit.

“They are doing something to get to the bottom of it,” Thomas said. “I learned that there is a hotline that kids can use anonymously in order to report bullying.”

The district says this school year, they've handled about 200 less cases than this time last year. Assistant Superintendent Jamie Cassady says parents need to continue speaking up.

“Kids are coming, but we've got to be able to prove it also,” Cassady said. “By them continuing to stay on top of us and keep reporting then at some point, it's going to help us be better.”

He says in the coming months, they want to do a better job training their students to stop bullying. Thomas thinks that’s a good launching point to tackle the problem.

“They should show videos actual real-life scenarios, not anything watered down or commercial, because these kids are living real life and that’s what they need,” Thomas said.

She says it’s also time for parents to step up and get involved when it comes to their students.

“It starts in the household, the board of education cannot do anything without our help,” Thomas said.

The Bibb Schools Superintendent’s anonymous bullying hotline number is 478-779-3711.



