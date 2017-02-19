Bibb Schools hosts teacher recruitment fair

Jordon Ramsey is finishing up her teaching certificate at Mercer University, and now she’s looking for a job in a middle school classroom.

Ramsey was one of about 150 future educators who came to Bibb Schools' teacher recruitment fair.



“I really want to convince every student that reading is awesome and that they can love to read if they find the right book,” said Ramsey.

Principals and teachers from all the schools in the district held interviews and met with potential new teachers.

Tanya Allen is Principal Burdell-Hunt Elementary, and she has three positions to fill.

“We need teachers who can take on the focus areas that we have,” Allen said. “We have focus on reading, discipline, enrollment, and attendance in our schools. We want to make sure we get those candidates who are committed to Bibb.”

Assistant Superintendent of Human Resources Paige Busbee says every year it gets harder and harder to find teachers, since the universities aren't turning out qualified teachers like they used to.

That means they have to start hiring earlier to get the best teachers.



“Every school has their own climate and culture, the sooner you can get the teachers in, and let them know the rituals, the routines, the faculty, they get to build those relationships,” Busbee said. “Then they feel that support on the first day and its much easier to come in and get started.”



Allen says she just knows when she meets a teacher she wants to hire.



“It’s just that innate feeling,” Allen said. “This persons going to be a good person for our school. I like people who can communicate well -- that is critically important to me. I like to see the genuine heart you get from a teacher.”



As for Ramsey, she doesn't care what grade she ends up teaching, she’s ready for the challenge.

