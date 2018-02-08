Bibb Schools: Howard High gun rumor is false

The Bibb County School District says a rumor that a student threatened to bring a gun to school Thursday is false.

Parents who contacted 13WMAZ said the threats were allegedly made by a Howard High School student who complained of bullying.

In a statement Thursday morning, the district says Howard students shared a post on Facebook Wednesday, stating that a student would bring a gun to school Thursday and that others should stay home that day.

The district says, "There is no validity to the threat or social media posting."

They say the rumor started with a poem that was written as a class assignment.

The poem mentioned suicide and was written as a anti-bullying message, the district says.

"The student never mentioned bringing a weapon to school," they wrote.

School officials have spoken to the student and parents, and say, "There is absolutely no cause for concern."

Additional campus police are posted at the Howard complex Thursday, and the campus police K-9 is also making rounds there.

The district writes, "Parents, please do not hesitate to contact your child’s principal any time you are concerned about any threat at your child’s school. We want to know about potential issues, and this will help us to maintain that each of our facilities are safe and secure for all students, staff and visitors."

Lt. Sean DeFoe of the Bibb County Sheriff's Office says they are aware of the rumors, but they're not involved in the investigation.

