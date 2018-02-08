Bibb schools investigating Howard High gun rumor



The Bibb County School District says they're aware of online rumors that a Howard High student threatened to bring a gun to school.

But so far, they've not confirmed any details of the story, says spokeswoman Stephanie Hartley.

She says campus police are working to track down the students involved.

Parents who contacted 13WMAZ said the threats were allegedly made by a student who complained of bullying.

Lt. Sean DeFoe of the Bibb County Sheriff's Office says they are aware of the rumors, but they're not involved in the investigation.



