Bibb sheriff asks local clergy for 'help' following increase in violent crime in 2017

Over fried chicken and peach cobbler, Bibb County Sheriff David Davis presented the latest county crime statistics to Macon clergy on Tuesday.

"We know we've had a tough spot with homicides and some violent crimes. We're going to put all of this into perspective," said Davis.

The group meets monthly, but this time around, they got a rundown of the violence in Macon-Bibb from the last 365 days.

"It's a snapshot of what is happening in Macon," said Pastor Evans Brown with True Faith Church in East Macon.

A slideshow presentation showed an overall decrease in crime from 2016 to 2017. But statistics show that violent crime has increased, including:

Homicides

Rapes

Robberies

Aggravated assaults

RELATED: A closer look at Macon-Bibb's 2017 crime statistics

"If we look at the whole picture it can be overwhelming, but if we start to say okay how can we make a difference? Let's start by taking a step forward in doing that, that's what we're trying to do," said Rev. Cynthia Knapp, with Christ Church in Macon.

Davis is asking local religious leaders for help promoting unity in the community, and to foster ideas among one another to help reduce the violent crime.

"We need to monitor our teenagers and make sure they are involved in activities that are going to help them, and keep them out of trouble," said Pearlie Brown, Pastor Evans' wife.

According to the BSO crime presentation, the average age of juveniles arrested in 2017 was 14.5 years old.

Juveniles also accounted for 32 percent of gun-related arrests and 23 percent of burglary arrests.

"Now, where were the parents," asked Davis.

No matter the type of crime, or the age of the offender, Davis says the community is in this together.

"There's always a better option, there's always a brighter day and that's why I'm challenging us at the Sheriff's Office and all of you-- we're partners in this," said Davis.

Davis asked each clergy member to brainstorm ideas and bring them back to the table at their meeting in March.

© 2018 WMAZ-TV