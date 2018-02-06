Bibb Sheriff 'cautiously' approves renewal of Macon bar's alcohol license

Bibb Sheriff David Davis "cautiously" approved renewing the Crazy Bull’s alcohol license at the county commission meeting Tuesday.

He began by telling commissioners that the sheriff’s office had heard concerns about incidents that happened on the premises within the last 12-18 months.

Davis said in 2017, his deputies responded to roughly 95 calls at the Crazy Bull that ranged from fights to robberies and stabbings.

He met with bar owner Ricky Hill in early January to discuss those concerns, and Davis says Hill assured him they’d put in corrective measures.

They include structural changes to bar entrances, hiring and increasing security and working to upgrade the bar’s video surveillance.

A lawyer for Hill was present and thanked Davis for renewing the license and reiterated the steps the bar would be taking to increase the security of its staff and patrons.



© 2018 WMAZ-TV