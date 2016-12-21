Bibb sheriff on the value of body camera footage

MACON, GA.-- - Now that the Americus police shooting body camera video has been released, it presents many questions including why it is important for the police and the public to see it. WMAZ sat down with Sheriff David Davis to get law enforcement's take on the newly released footage.

After seeing the end of Nick Smarr's body camera video, Sheriff David Davis shared his first thoughts.



"That's nothing but a senseless tragedy,” says Sheriff Davis.



He says it never gets easy seeing these videos, but Sheriff Davis says it makes the public more aware of those spilt second decisions officers are forced to make.



"But it shows how quickly these things can evolve, how quickly, and just in seconds, how drastically things can change,” says Sheriff Davis.



He says every police officers knows that any call could be their last.



"Any law enforcement officer whose been in this business sees themselves in this event and think about that could've happened to me. That could happen to me,” explains Sheriff Davis.



This year, these 7 officers, including Smarr and Smith, were killed in the line of duty, but Sheriff Davis says there is no right way to handle any particular case. There is now way to be completely prepared.



"No matter how much training you have, no matter how much knowledge, no matter how many times you've answered these types of calls, sometimes tragedy happens. That is why sometimes this job can be dangerous,” says Sheriff Davis.



It is a dangerous job that those officers do to keep our community safe. Sheriff Davis says in many cases body camera videos like this one are not released because they are still considered open cases, but because Minquell Lembrick killed himself, this case is now closed.