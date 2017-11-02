Bibb sheriff says homicide victim also shot in 2009, known to authorities

Jontavious Towns, 30, a transwoman known to friends and family as "Candice" was found shot to death in Macon on Tuesday.

Bibb County Sheriff David Davis said Candice Towns, a transgender woman found shot to death in Macon on Tuesday, was injured in a 2009 Macon shooting.

During a news conference Thursday, Davis said an arrest was not made in that shooting.

"I remember that was a case similar to what we've had in the past where someone is injured or shot and the leads are hard to come by and sometimes the victim themselves may or may not know much abort their assailment or come forward with that information," Davis said.

A Bibb County public works employee found Towns dead, suffering from a gunshot wound on Rosecrest Avenue -- a side street between Telfair Street and Second Avenue.

No arrests have been made.

During Thursday's news conference, Davis also said Towns was known to investigators for other incidents, but he didn't elaborate.

"Nothing is off the table because of his lifestyle ... we have had some contacts in the past," Davis said.

Towns was last seen about 2 to 3 a.m. Sunday morning at a Macon hotel. Her body was found Tuesday afternoon. "We don’t know how much time had elapsed from when towns left the hotel to where he ended up where he did," Davis said.

Investigators are looking for a gold colored vehicle that was spotted in the area of the hotel, Davis said, adding that it's a vehicle of interest.

Also at the news conference, Macon Regional Crimestoppers increased its regular $1,000 reward for crime tips to $2,000.

Anyone with information on Towns' death can call Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68-CRIME.

