Bibb Sheriff's Office and Animal Welfare respond to District Attorney's letter

District Attorney, David Cooke describes the Bibb County Sheriff's Department and Bibb County Animal Welfare as having a poor working relationship.

This was included in a letter Cooke sent to Bibb commissioners after Cooke says he was asked to provide an assessment of any issues they've had with animal welfare.

Our Mary Grace Shaw reached out to both parties to hear their sides on this issue.

District Attorney David Cooke says the poor relationship between Bibb County's Animal Welfare and the Sheriff’s Office is his biggest barrier to prosecuting animal cruelty cases.

WMAZ reached out to the director of Animal Welfare, Sonja Adams, and Lt. Randy Gonzalez from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office.

Adams says county spokesman Chris Floore told her not to go on camera.

WMAZ reached out to Floore, and he said she was the only employee on patrol so he told her to continue working.

We were able to speak with Adams on the phone and she says she was blindsided by Cooke's letter.

Adams says there have been problems in the past between the two departments, but they agree to disagree and move on.

“As far as I know, we have a good working relationship with animal welfare,” said Gonzalez.



In his letter, Cooke also says animal welfare officers are not trained in how to investigate and document cases for court.

Adams says when she came on board, none of their officers had been trained, so nobody knew how to properly document cases.

She says they have worked closely with prosecutors and solicitors to have a better idea of how to handle cases in the field.



Cooke's letter says another problem is that Adams' office has often invited reporters to the scene of animal-cruelty arrests. He says that can damage the integrity of the case.

Adams says if that is the case, they have never been made aware of the media impeding the investigation.

She says she has called media to come out to scenes, but that was when she first started and she says that was to help raise awareness for animal cruelty cases.



Gonzalez says he does not know of any cases where animal welfare impeded their investigation. However, Cooke says if animal-welfare officers do not follow proper procedures, the evidence they gather cannot be used in court often leaving no case left to prosecute.

For example in November 2015, former WMAZ reporter Sophia Danner-Okotie, went out to a south Macon home where animal welfare had found 19 dead chickens.

In that story, Adams showed Danner-Okotie some of the dead chickens in the backyard of the man’s home, the morning after the chickens were found.

WMAZ asked Cooke if this would classify as not following proper search protocols.



“What I can tell you is that that's not a best practice and doing something like that has gotten a murder case reversed before,” said Cooke.

