Bibb Sheriff's Office looking for missing Macon man

The Bibb County Sheriff's Office is looking for a Macon man who has not been heard from since December 14.

41-year-old Demetrius Bishop's wife, Crystal Bishop, filed the missing person report on her husband on December 15, according to a Sheriff's office news release.

Bishop's wife says he was not behaving like himself when he ran away from the home and she called law enforcement to help.

The release says he reportedly has not had contact with any of his family. He also has not gone to work.

Demetrius Bishop is a black male, 5' 10" and weighs around 160 pounds.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to contact the Bibb County Sheriff's Office at 478-751-7500 or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.

