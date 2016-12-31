Bibb Sheriff's Office: Pizza delivery shooting isn't gang related

MACON - The Bibb County Sheriff's Office verified that the shooting of a 22-year-old Papa John's delivery driver is not gang related.

Monday night, Bibb County deputies responded to a home on Vivian Drive for a call about a fight. According to a sheriff's office report, minutes later that call was upgraded to a person shot.

That person was 22-year-old Brooklyn Rouse, a Papa John's delivery driver and the second pizza delivery driver shot in Macon in one week.

"The actions that took place are not really consistent with gang culture here in Macon Bibb County," says gang investigator, Ron Byrd.

But one of the suspects in the shooting, 19-year-old Jacob Miller, was arrested in Febrary 2015 for criminal street gang activity.

"The most common gang initiation in this area would be the individual seeking membership into the gang would get assaulted by a gang member," says Byrd.

When we posted Miller's previous mug shot online, many viewers speculated that his face tattoos could indicate gang membership and that the shooting could have been part of a gang initiation.

"Normally when you have someone with teardrop tattoos on their face, it's safe to say that they've caused great bodily harm to someone, or even killed them," says Bryd.

Lt. Randy Gonzalez with the Bibb County Sheriff's Office says they cannot confirm or deny if Miller is in a gang until they bring him into custody. But, Byrd says gang activity in Bibb County appears to be declining.

"Due to Sheriff Davis giving us a lot of leeway on how we investigate these gangs and also due to the aggressive nature that the District Attorney's office is handling these cases," says Byrd.

Gonzalez says the Rouse case is still under investigation. He says it's odd that two pizza delivery drivers were shot within a week, and verifed that investigators are searching for anything that could link the two shootings.

