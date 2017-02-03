Super Bowl Sunday is one of the biggest "party days" of the year, and the Bibb County Sheriff's Office wants to remind everyone to be responsible when driving home after the big game.

"Everybody knows it's a big celebration, it's a party day, and it's even bigger this year with Atlanta in the Super Bowl," says Captain Brad Wolfe with the Bibb County Sheriff's Office.

Wolfe says he's expecting everyone to celebrate a big Falcon's win on Saturday, but when the party is over, he says if you're not sober call a ride. "Uber, Lyft, a taxi cab, the coroner, whatever!"

Bibb County Coroner, Leon Jones, is busting out his personal taxi service.

"My main goal is to cut down the number of DUIs in Macon-Bibb," says Jones. He's previously offered the service on other holidays, like New Year's Eve, and had dozens of customers.

"I can transport you sitting up, or laying down, it's your choice," says Jones. "It's free of charge, let me be clear on that. No tax dollars! This is coming out of my own pocket."

James and Wolfe say they want to get their messages across, it's okay to have fun on Sunday. But make sure you are responsible so you can be back to work on Monday.

You can call Jones for a ride at 478-256-6716.

