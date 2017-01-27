Bibb student run bistro to open soon

MACON - Four course meals are now being prepared and served by students at the Hutchings college and career academy... at their new restaurant Compass Rose. Chef Stuart Hardy oversees the program.



“Not everything in culinary arts is just plating the most beautiful food like you see on Food Network,” Hardy said. “There’s the grit and the grind of the job, there's the portioning of items, there’s the rigorous re-cutting, there’s dish washing, washing the towels and aprons for us to use every day and these kids operate all of that.”



When they open to the public they’ll serve a new four course menu each week. Students like Jeurden Salaam rotate among each job in the kitchen. She says this real life experience will help her get a job in the culinary field.



“We will be certified just to get in the kitchen and start cooking,” Jeurden said. “We won’t have to go through all that training of knife skills and stuff like that we'll already have it ready, and well jump right into the kitchen.”



She says they are excited to share their dishes with more people, even if things get crazy in the kitchen.



“You know you can do it,” Jeurden said. “Most of the time you’ve got two great chefs, you’ve got great team members, so you shouldn’t really worry about anything.”



For now they'll work to please customers while still working towards their high school diploma, one crème brulee at a time.



“I couldn't believe that high school students could put together such a meal,” customer Darrell Howard said. “After eating and seeing the kids go around and doing the work that they are doing it’s just an excellent thing.”

