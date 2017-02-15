Bibb SWAT raid leads to arrest of Macon man

A Macon man is in jail without bond after a raid on his home that seized over $10,000 worth of pills and several firearms, according to a news release.

It says the Bibb Sheriff’s Special Investigations Unit and SWAT Team served the search warrant at 657 Reese St. on February 9, with assistance from the Jones County Sheriff’s Office.

During the search, investigators found $10,425 worth of Roxicodone pills, $1,490 worth of Hydrocodone pills, $1,600 worth of Suboxone pills, as well as Xanax, ecstasy and marijuana. They also found four handguns inside.

The suspect, 59-year-old Oscar Abram, was not there at the time of the raid and warrants were issued for his arrest.

He was found in front of the house Monday afternoon by a deputy and arrested.

Abram is charged with possession of a schedule I or II substance with intent to distribute, possession of a schedule III, IV or V substance with intent to distribute, possession of marijuana, possession of a firearm during commission of a felony, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Abram is in the Bibb County jail without bond.

