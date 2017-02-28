Bibb talks about getting Luther Williams Field ready for baseball team

Bibb County is getting closer to having a baseball team, but not before spending some money. Bibb commission voted to let Mayor Robert Reichert negotiate a lease with the group that would bring in the team, but they have to find funds to renovate Luther Williams Field. Rosston Smith lives in Macon, and he says this team would bring a lot to the community.

“There's nothing like that here right now,” says Smith. He has his ball cap ready, and now he says he is just waiting to buy tickets.

“It would give families something to watch and do, too, and everybody loves baseball,” says Smith.

An amateur summer league team that uses college players, Coastal Plain League, wants to start a team out of Macon. Bibb Commissioners approved letting Mayor Robert Reichert negotiate a contract to the group for the lease of Luther Williams Field.

“Macon jumped out at us with the stadium historic culture history. Why can’t we do exactly what we did in Savannah and do it in Macon and have just as much fun?” says one of the group partners, Steve DeLay.

However, before anyone can step up to bat, DeLay says the field needs about $2.5 million worth of work.

“The locker rooms, the bathrooms. Nobody wants to go into the bathroom and be scared to go in there. One of the bigger things is the concessions. There’s not nearly a big enough concession to serve the types of crowds,” says DeLay. He says they also want to add features like a beer garden to the stadium, but he says the growth does not stop on the field.

“That makes a big impact because of people staying in hotels eating in restaurants, those things,” says DeLay.

Smith says this excites him for the growth Macon could experience.

“When traffic comes down here to Macon, all the shop owners and restaurants, they’ll get a lot of revenue there,” says Smith.

There is funding in the upcoming SPLOST for Central City Park, but commissioners are still deciding how to fund the renovations. DeLay says their goal is to have the first game in June of 2018.

Mary Grace Shaw, 13WMAZ