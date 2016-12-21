Bibb teacher charged with child cruelty

Philleria Cross (Photo: Wade, Jakie)

A Bibb County teacher was charged Wednesday with child cruelty, according to a release from the Bibb Sheriff’s Office.

It says 54-year-old Philleria Cross turned herself in at the Bibb County Jail around 2:20 p.m. after a warrant was issued for cruelty to children.

A Department of Family and Child Services employee reported her to the Bibb Sheriff’s Office Monday.

It was reported to DFACS that two 4-year-olds at Northwoods Academy on 709 Pierce Avenue were allegedly hit by Cross several times between October 31 and November 2.

Her bond was set at $16,500 and she made bond less than an hour later.

The release says Cross is on administrative leave from the school.

Anyone with additional information is urged to contact the Bibb Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500.