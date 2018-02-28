Bibb teens to present at Harvard University

Two students at Central High School in Macon are getting the chance of a lifetime. They'll get to present at a conference at Harvard University later this week.

Edna Rutland and Zacheriah Donaldson leave for Massachusetts Thursday morning.

They, along with their English teacher, Lyschel Shipp, will present at the Harvard Alumni of Color Conference. They'll be talking about changes that can be made in English classes to help minority students.

Rutland says she never thought a class paper would turn into an opportunity like this.

“When you present a paper, that’s like a part of me going to my teacher to get graded, but going to Harvard, it’s something that’s turned into bigger than me,” Rutland said. “It’s no longer just my paper anymore.”

Donaldson says he'll be talking about how he thinks the current school climate creates a pipeline to prison.

“It’s a topic that needs to be talked about,” Donaldson said. “Sometimes, it gets pushed aside, as all other topics do about black men. We're seen as a problem. Our humanity is at question when it comes to this.”

© 2018 WMAZ-TV