Bibb's 'Bring One for the Chipper' has best year ever

Bring One for the Chipper had its best year ever, according to Pam Carswell with the Keep Macon-Bibb Beautiful Commission.

Carswell says that as of 10 a.m. Saturday that they recycled more than 2,000 Christmas trees.

A steady stream of people dropped off trees at the former Macon-Bibb transit location.

In turn, they received a hardwood sapling and a bag of mulch.

“The main thing is that the recycling keeps the trees out of the landfill which is a great a great asset for Macon-Bibb,” said Carswell.

Carswell also says there was so much participation prior to Saturday that drop off points had to be emptied ahead of time.