Bibb's serious crime rate drops 7 percent in 2016

WMAZ 11:24 AM. EST February 06, 2017

The Bibb Sheriff’s Office Crime Analysis Unit released its statistics for 2016 and it shows a decrease in all serious crimes, except for auto theft, according to a news release.

There was a total of 20 homicides in 2016 – 8 less than in 2015 – a 28 percent drop.

The release says 18 of those cases have already been solved, and that between 2015 and 2016, 46 have been solved or 96 percent.

The number of robberies decreased seven percent from 304 to 282, and that includes reported personal, business, and residential robberies.

In total, the number of serious crimes dropped seven percent in 2016 compared to that of 2015, going from 9,222 to 8,597.

               

                               2015        2016                                                        

HOMICIDE             28           20           -28%     

RAPE                      52           43          -17%     

ROBBERY             304         282         -7%       

AGG. ASSAULT    369         356         -4%       

ARSON                   67           62           -7%       

BURGLARY           1982       1941       -2%       

LARCENY              5816       5242       -10%     

AUTO THEFT         604         651         8%         

TOTALS:                  9222       8597       -7%                                                 

The Bibb Sheriff’s Office would like to remind everyone that if they see something suspicious to say something because it could prevent a crime from happening.

(© 2017 WMAZ)


