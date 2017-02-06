Bibb's serious crime rate drops 7 percent in 2016

The Bibb Sheriff’s Office Crime Analysis Unit released its statistics for 2016 and it shows a decrease in all serious crimes, except for auto theft, according to a news release.

There was a total of 20 homicides in 2016 – 8 less than in 2015 – a 28 percent drop.

The release says 18 of those cases have already been solved, and that between 2015 and 2016, 46 have been solved or 96 percent.

The number of robberies decreased seven percent from 304 to 282, and that includes reported personal, business, and residential robberies.

In total, the number of serious crimes dropped seven percent in 2016 compared to that of 2015, going from 9,222 to 8,597.

2015 2016

HOMICIDE 28 20 -28%

RAPE 52 43 -17%

ROBBERY 304 282 -7%

AGG. ASSAULT 369 356 -4%

ARSON 67 62 -7%

BURGLARY 1982 1941 -2%

LARCENY 5816 5242 -10%

AUTO THEFT 604 651 8%

TOTALS: 9222 8597 -7%

The Bibb Sheriff’s Office would like to remind everyone that if they see something suspicious to say something because it could prevent a crime from happening.

