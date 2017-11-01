Bicyclist killed after being hit in Perry

Police lights generic, file photo. (Photo: iStock, Getty Images)

A bicyclist is dead after being hit by a car in Perry Wednesday morning.

Lt. Brian Blanton with the Houston Co. Sheriff's office says it happened around 7:30 a.m. on Kings Chapel Road.

Houston County coroner Danny Galpin said the bicyclist died less than an hour later at Perry Hospital.

The victim's name has not been released because their next of kin has not been located.

We'll update this story when more details are available at 13WMAZ.com

© 2017 WMAZ-TV