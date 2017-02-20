Big changes projected for Poplar Street

Big changes are coming to one of downtown Macon's main streets, Poplar Street. Right now, walking down poplar street people will find a lot of empty buildings, but that may soon change thanks to a new development coming in. Kaitlynn Kressin, a downtown business owner, says this could help not only her business but all of downtown.

“Downtown’s growing really rapidly,” says Kressin. She says tapping into the future of downtown Macon all starts with new businesses.

“People want things downtown, and they want that urban core to thrive, and that’s something we see on a daily basis,” says Kressin.

Kressin is the marketing director for Just Tap'd and the Ocmulgee Brewpub in downtown Macon. She says she is seeing more and more people choosing to go places downtown, and she says soon there could be even more growth in downtown thanks to a new development that has been drafted.

“The downtown urban core is going to go from being this one high traffic street to being a plethora of streets that everyone feels comfortable going on,” says Kressin. Developers are planning a major brand hotel, a boutique hotel, apartments, retail and office space and two parking decks, on land between Poplar and Plum Street. A change that Kressin says could help her businesses.

“A development that’s going to bring more parking is only going to increase business for small businesses downtown,” says Kressin.

However, before those parking decks can be built, the Director of the Urban Development Authority, Alex Morrison, says they need Bibb commissioners to approve a resolution that will allow them to float $20 million worth of bonds to start building the two decks that would bring 790 public parking spots to the downtown.

“There still needs to be a parking that directly supports new development in gap areas like this,” says Morrison.

Morrison says one deck will replace a parking lot on First Street Lane and Poplar and another will go behind the Government Center. These are all changes that Kressin says will lead to an even stronger downtown in the future.

“Capture that history that Macon has but also bring new life to it,” says Kressin.

Mary Grace Shaw, 13WMAZ