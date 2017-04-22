Big Hero Jace Day raises money to help Warner Robins 9-year-old battling cancer

Saturday is Big Hero Jace Day! -- a fundraising event for 9-year-old Jace Cumbie -- whose been battling cancer for the past three years.

Nicole Butler went out to join in on all of the fun and see Jace get the surprise of a lifetime.

At six-years-old, he was diagnosed with Stage 4 neuroblastoma -- a type of cancer that affects your nerve tissue.

"With his tiny self, the tumor in his abdomen was the size of a soccer ball when they were finally able to remove it and he lost his left kidney because the tumor had eaten it up," said his mother Sarah Carrita.

She says in April 2016, Jace went into remission, but it didn't last long. The day after Christmas, Jace was told the cancer was back.

His doctors say remission may not be in the cards again for Jace; it looks like it will be a lifelong battle.

Jace says he will never forget how he felt after getting the news.

"Scared. I didn't want to have cancer again," said Cumbie.

But he's keeping his faith through it all by praying with his brother every night.

"When he ends his prayer, he is always saying thank you God for everything he still has. Thank you God for helping him beat cancer once and that he knows He will help him beat it again," said Carrita.

As a single parent, Carrita is unable to get a job due to Jace's illness, but needs help paying for his medical expenses.

So on Saturday they held an event where superheroes and princesses alike came out to hang out with the kids.

All of the proceeds will go towards helping Jace get the treatment he needs, but the superheroes wanted to give Jace a surprise he will never forget too.

"Let's give it up for the newest member of the Jacest League," said Captain America.

Jace has been a huge fan of superheroes his whole life and is so excited to be a part of their team, and of course he had to show off his new costume and moves.

Carrita says that her son may have just been announced a superhero, but wants him to know he's always been a hero to her.

"It gives me strength to see him a child so tiny and enduring so much be so positive and still be able to be a kid. That in itself will give you, as a mother, strength to know if my child can do this I can do it," Carrita said.

Caritta says if you would like to donate to help Jace with his medical expenses, they have a Go Fund Me under his name Jace Cumbie or you can message his mom on their Facebook page at Team Jace.

