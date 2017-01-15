Bikers and barbers grill burgers for central Georgia youth

Bikers and barbers grilled out in downtown Macon Sunday for young men in the community.

Macon's Twin Cuts Barber Shop and the Notorious Ones Motorcycle Club in Warner Robins put together the event for the youth to enjoy a meal with older men in the area.

Part-owner of Twin Cuts Barber Shop Casey Goodson says this gives boys a chance to meet men that could serve as mentors for the boys.

Goodson says he sees a lot of young men in the community without positive male figures in their lives.

“There are male figures out here that they can go to and be around and be mentored by, or be mentees to for that matter that are doing positive things. There are good men doing good things in the community,” said Goodson.

He says they are planning more events like this one for the future.

