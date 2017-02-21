Bill could fix chronically failing schools

After voters struck down Amendment One last November, lawmakers are trying a new way to fix chronically failing schools across the state.

Ballard-Hudson Middle is one of eleven schools in Bibb County the state considers chronically failing. Ballard-Hudson would have been eligible for state takeover if voters had passed the amendment.

“It didn’t go through the first time, but the school systems are still failing,” Tywanna Brookins said. “What improvements have been made? I don’t see any difference. Kids are still behind.”

Brookins’ has four daughters in Bibb schools including Ballard-Hudson.

State lawmakers hope to make improvements for her children with House Bill 338.

“I think the General Assembly is right in saying that we need to find something we can do to intervene and interrupt that downward spiral we appear to be on in our state,” Governor Nathan Deal said.

Deal says he didn’t craft the bill, but supports the lawmakers behind it.

The bill would create a chief turnaround officer that reports directly to the state Board of Education. They would oversee schools that are considered "unacceptable" for more than two years. The officer could replace the school staff, or even give them to a different successful district or nonprofit.





“People saw they were losing local control,” Bibb Superintendent Curtis Jones said. “This one takes a little longer before consequences kick in. It's kind of codified what were already doing and the help were already receiving. It’s not really identifying anything new.”

As for Brookins, she might not have been in favor of Amendment One, but she’s willing to try anything to help her kids.

“If it doesn’t work, OK, we back to square one,” Brookins said. “It can’t be no worse than it already is.”

Right now the bill is in the House education committee, and has yet to be voted on.

(© 2017 WMAZ)