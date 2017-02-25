WMAZ
Bill proposed to allow private name changes for domestic violence victims

WMAZ 6:23 PM. EST February 25, 2017

A new proposed bill could allow victims of domestic violence to privately change their names.

It would also allow a judge to keep records of name changes sealed in domestic violence cases.

Currently, name changes are required to be listed in public court documents.

Supporters says the change would give advocacy organizations another tool to help victims stay safe.

The bill is scheduled for a house vote on Monday.

