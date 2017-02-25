Bill proposed to allow private name changes for domestic violence victims

A new proposed bill could allow victims of domestic violence to privately change their names.
It would also allow a judge to keep records of name changes sealed in domestic violence cases.
Currently, name changes are required to be listed in public court documents.
Supporters says the change would give advocacy organizations another tool to help victims stay safe.
The bill is scheduled for a house vote on Monday.
(© 2017 WMAZ)
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs