Georgia 'brunch bill' would allow earlier Sunday alcohol sales

Ansley Abraham loves sitting down to brunch on the weekends.

“You get to eat, you get to drink a little bit,” said Abraham.

He enjoys mimosas, but on Sundays in Georgia, he has to wait a little later before he can start sipping the bubbly.



“You have to wait until 12:30... it’s not the best,” said Abraham. “Nobody wants to wait that late to get started with their day.”



In Macon, Parish on Cherry serves boozy brunch every Saturday and Sunday.

Server Andrew Lavender says it’s frustrating to have to explain the law to people who are ready for a few rounds.



“We always have to explain that it’s not the restaurant, it's Georgia,” said Lavender. “It’s just some law that’s been there forever that means we can’t sell until people get out of church.”

Some Georgia lawmakers are trying to change that.

Senate Bill 17 would allow restaurants to serve alcohol on Sundays starting at 10:30 a.m.. Lavender says the law currently on the books hurts business.



“People just don’t come out until 12:30 because they know they can’t drink and when they want brunch, they want mimosas and Bloody Marys,” said Lavender. "They're just like 'we'll come back later' so you miss out on an hour and a half worth of business because they just decide to wait and come back later.”

As for Abraham, he just hopes the General Assembly passes the bill so he and others can start sipping sooner on Sunday.

“That would definitely be a benefit to most people,” said Abraham. The bill has been assigned to a committee but hasn't been voted on yet.

