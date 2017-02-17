Black History Month: Special coverage

Throughout Black History Month, we're honoring Central Georgians who are making change and leaving their unique marks in the community.

Twiggs funeral home director 'setting new standard' for funerals





(Photo: Wade, Jakie)

Randy Paschal is the first black funeral home director in Twiggs County that is from Jeffersonville. Kasandra Ortiz has more on the business that says they're "setting a new standard for funeral services."

A family's journey of legacy at Fort Valley State University





(Photo: Wade, Jakie)

Attending an HBCU meant an opportunity for many who could not afford other universities to have a shot at higher education. Founded in 1895, Fort Valley State University was established as the first Historically Black University in Central Georgia. Gabrielle Dawkins introduces us to a family that's been devoted to the school for generations.

Joe Dupree, the pride of Southwest Macon, returns





Southwest High School quarterback Joe Dupree began his football career in Macon where he graduated in the '90s. Now nearly 30 years later, he is back again calling Central Ga. home, replanting his roots in the same community that gave him a chance.

