'Black Panther' stuntman a Fort Valley State University alumnus

The Marvel thriller, Black Panther, brought in over $400 million worldwide in its first weekend, according to Forbes.

Gabrielle Dawkins caught up with Jachin Myers, a Fort Valley State University alumnus, who played a part in the film.

“Just to be a part of something that is making history is so phenomenal,” says Myers.

24-year-old Myers said he put together his best karate moves and auditioned as a stuntman in Black Panther and got the role.

“We’re the ones taking heavy falls,” says Myers. “We’re on wires and we’re flying all over the place and landing on mats.”

Myers worked alongside major stars like Michael B. Jordan, Lupita Nyong’o, and Chadwick Boseman.

“Watching these people from one side of the screen and actually getting to not only meet them in person but work with them in person…seeing everyone in their natural habitat is like getting paid for an acting class it’s invaluable experience in a lot of ways,” says Myers.

While at Fort Valley State University, he participated in a few plays.

He says this movie, which resembles the African American culture, means so much to him.

“To see a black character that has the same access to those resources if not more is so empowering,” says Myers. “It’s so empowering, and it’s a chance to say that you have a place in this world and you can save the world, too.”

He says after the film was produced, he was able to join SAG AFTRA, which can potentially open new doors for him in the future.

“To give me the opportunity to pursue my dreams, to go after everything I used to talk about,” says Myers. “I used to say, ‘This is what I am going to do,’ I finally have the platform to do it.”

Myers plans to continue his acting career. In the near future, he wants to start his own production company.

© 2018 WMAZ-TV