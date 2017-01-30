Blaze new trails at the Fire Starter Fab Lab

Welding is one of the classes people of any skill level can take

Have you ever had a great idea but just did not know where to get started? Or, maybe you want to learn a new craft.

In Houston County, people have the chance to accomplish these at the Fire Starter Fab Lab.

Many who have walked through the doors, though, wind up gaining much more than just a new set of skills.

“Any kind of knowledge they have, any kind of ideas they have, they can take it and run with it,” says Ramey Channel, who works at the Fab Lab.

He is someone who saw his ideas come to life.

A hobbyist turned entrepreneur, Channel used the resources and materials at the lab to launch his own business.

“We started making cutting boards,” he says.

Channel demonstrates on the laser printer how the logo he designed on the computer, etches into the wood, like magic.

“I lost my job the day we went live, and when it went live, it took off,” Channel says. “I've even shipped to the Dominican Republic.”

Now, he’s helping others of any skill level to do the same.

“I love creating things,” says Karen Lloyd, who is taking welding classes at the lab.

Wearing a welding helmet adorned with pink sparkly stickers, she picks up the plasma cutter, just like a professional.

Having been diagnosed with Lupus for 15 years, she was looking for ways to continue to learn and exercise creativity.

“You can't work 40 hours a week. You have a brain in your head. What do you do with that? Then I found the Firestarter Lab,” Lloyd says.

Jay Flesher, who works for Flint Energies, organized the Fab Lab. About a year ago, he decided having a place for artists and entrepreneurs to come together and share ideas would give people hands-on training and inspire more people to start their own businesses in Houston County.

“Our goal is to move from a consumer community into a producer community,” Flesher says, “By giving them access to the tools and knowledge.”

Flesher also says this could help with possible Base Realignment and Closure, or BRAC, in the future, because it will influence more people to become engineers or keep existing engineers in the county.

If anyone is hesitant to take up welding, wood working or printing, Lloyd says to go for it.

“It's one of the greatest things I've ever done!” she laughs.

She came to the Fire Starter Lab wanting to learn something new, and since then, she’s left with a lot more than her creations.

“It really give me self-confidence and a sense of purpose in life, that when you're sick and you do face challenges sometimes you don't feel like you have. “

Whether it's creating a future business, tackling a hobby, or a newfound sense of pride, Lloyd says anyone can learn to blaze some new trails.

“This is very empowering,” says with a smile.

The Fire Starter Fab Lab is hosting an open house on February 7th. It's located at the Houston Career Academy.

You can drop in from 4:30 until 7:00 PM to see everything up close and learn more about classes.

