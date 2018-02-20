Bleckley School District tweet says they will consider arming some staff members

Nearly a week after the deadly school shooting in South Florida, one Central Georgia school district says they're considering a policy that could allow some teachers to "carry" in the classroom.

Bleckley Schools tweeted this message out on Friday.

"In light of recent events in FL, we are reviewing security & emergency plans, booking active shooter training updates for all schools, and considering a policy to allow certain staff members at each school to be armed. Our prayers go out to everyone affected."

We spoke to Bleckley County parents who have mixed emotions about the potential policy change.

"You never know what's going to happen," says mother, Destinee Pooles.

There are currently six public schools and two armed "resource officers," according to Bleckley Superintendent, Steve Smith.

But, eventually, those officers might not be the only staff members allowed to carry guns.

"I wouldn't want my kid around a teacher toting a gun all day," says father, Ben Blackshear.

"I don't think every teacher should have a gun," says Poole. "Maybe like 3 or 4 throughout the school."

In 2014, Georgia Governor Nathan Deal signed the "Safe Carry Protection Act" into law, which gives school boards the option to allow teachers and staff to carry guns anywhere on school grounds.

Superintendent Smith says they are in the very "premature" stages of this potential policy change and will not adopt a new rule without getting input from parents, students, and staff.

This is the full e-mail statement that Smith sent to WMAZ:

"Thank you for your inquiry regarding our plans to insure the safety of our students. As I mentioned on the phone yesterday, we take the safety of our students seriously, and as our recent Tweet mentioned, everything is on the table for discussion, including the consideration of a policy which would allow selected staff members to carry a firearm on campus.

As I also mentioned, we will not adopt such a policy without first getting input from parents, staff members, community members, and students. Even if the policy has merit, we must insure proper procedures are put in place so that those select staff members receive proper initial and ongoing screening and training. Naturally, only staff members interested in and comfortable with being armed would be considered.

At this time, discussing this matter is extremely premature, as our district leaders have not conducted a thorough review of any potential policy, procedures, and survey designed to gauge perceptions. Only after consideration of all of these factors might a recommendation be made to the Bleckley County Board of Education, as all policies are subject to their approval.

In the meantime, each school will continue to review safety procedures and receive updated active shooter training. Should we move forward with any policy, we will gladly share that information with you."

© 2018 WMAZ-TV