Blighted home fires dangerous for firefighters

Every day, firefighters risk their lives trying to keep us safe, but in Macon, blighted homes make their job even harder.

“It’s a problem for us,” Battalion Chief Ronnie Napier said. “It’s the blight that’s all over Macon. You’ll find people that are living in houses that are vacant, that have no power, electricity, or gas and they keep warm the best they can.”

He says, many times, fires they start inside homes get out of hand. Already this year, Macon-Bibb firefighters have battled fires at 15 blighted homes. In 2017, they responded to 64 vacant home fires, and they battled 42 blighted blazes.

“These vacant houses sit here for years and years with no maintenance,” Fire Investigator Ben Gleaton said. “They are already pretty much compromised to begin with. Then you put a fire in them, and it’s an even worse situation.”

He says many times people aren’t even sure if there's anyone inside, leaving crews with no choice, but to go in and search.

“There’s holes in the floor, hypodermic needles in the floor that we could be crawling across, all sorts of other rubbish,” Gleaton said.

He says those things can sometimes leave firefighters with injuries.

In fact, the last 3 injured firefighters were responding to a fire at vacant home.

“A lot of these houses are bad on a good day, let alone when they're actually on fire,” Gleaton said.

Gleaton says these fires can be prevented. He says if anyone sees someone inside a blighted home, they should call the Bibb Sheriff’s Office.

“Let BSO come run them off, because they have no business in them to start with,” Gleaton said.

© 2018 WMAZ-TV