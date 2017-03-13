Blighted Macon home demolished

(Photo: Wade, Jakie)

The sounds of heavy equipment filled the air on Mercer Street.

One of several blighted houses scheduled to come down over the next few months was demolished Monday.

A blight bond of $160,000 pays for the work.

Getting rid of the houses will make way for a combined sheriff's precinct and fire station.

Commissioner Al Tillman says he hopes this project will prompt more updates to this area.

"It's going to encourage other folks, just like the North Napier Apartments Management. He's deciding; they're going to spruce up their area as well, so we want to continue this process all throughout Napier, District 9, and throughout Macon-Bibb County.

The new fire station and sheriff's precinct is expected to be completed by the first of next year

